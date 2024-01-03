missing person

Dedham woman left her home and hasn't returned, police say

Anyone who locates Kearney should call the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212

A woman in Dedham, Massachusetts, left her home this week and hasn't returned, according to police, who are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Kathleen Kearney, 56, was last seen at about noon Tuesday, Dedham police said, adding that she doesn't have a cell phone with her.

Kearney was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, police said, and is known to frequent the Cambridge area.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who locates Kearney should call the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.

More Dedham news

turtleboy Dec 26, 2023

Blogger ‘Turtleboy' held without bail over new assault and battery, witness intimidation charges

Jan 1

3 arrested in Dedham after striking Mass. troopers during car stop in Boston

This article tagged under:

missing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us