Blue line train evacuated after losing power near Orient Heights; delays expected

Shuttle buses are replacing the MBTA's Blue Line service between Suffolk Downs and Bowdoin due to an issue with the overhead wiring system near Orient Heights, the agency said Friday evening.

An agency spokesperson said the issue started around 5:10 p.m. when a train lost power near Orient Heights. Boston Fire responded to evacuate about 180 people on the train onto the tracks and escorted them back to Orient Heights station. No one was hurt.

Riders are warned to expect delays as shuttle buses replace service for the time being.

The agency said the issue involves one of the roof-mounted pantographs that connects with overhead wires to power the trains.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Workers could be seen making repairs on top of a Blue Line car. The cause of the power failure is under investigation.

Service delays have become a frequent problem for the MBTA as the agency works to make improvements to a system in desperate need of upgrading and maintenance.

More details on the situation were not immediately available.