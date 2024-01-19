Democratic candidates challenging Biden in New Hampshire

Attention is centered on the Republican pack of candidates in New Hampshire but several Democrats are also making their final pitch to voters.

Primary day is January 23 and that has Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson working to convince Granite State voters that they are the right choice to lead the country moving forward. Working to their advantage is the absence of President Joe Biden. The commander-in-chief snubbed New Hampshire after trying to move South Carolina into the top primary position.

Democrat leadership in New Hampshire say that effort is nothing new.

“We’ve been challenged every four years,” says New Hampshire Democratic Chairman Ray Buckley.

While that fight will likely continue in the election cycles to come, Buckley says they are focused on the here and now, specifically, a write-in campaign spearheaded by Biden surrogates.

“I’ve already written in Joe Biden’s name on the ballot, when you think of the bipartisan progress we’ve made, we have more work to do,” said New Hampshire Senator, Maggie Hassan.

“I personally, given my experience, want to do anything to stop Donald Trump,” said New Hampshire Representative, Ann McLane Kuster.

But both Phillips and Williamson believe they can put forward a strong showing next week.

“If we’re in the twenties, that’s a historic achievement. To go from zero to 20-some percent in nine or 10 weeks? That would be wonderful,” Phillips said.

“If you make a certain number, percentage, you can make a case that you should continue,” said Williamson.

It's a competitive tone that Buckley embraces.

“We've had a level playing field for all the candidates that are running, we want to make sure they have a good experience in New Hampshire,” said Buckley.