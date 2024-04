People in Boston and elsewhere in Massachusetts reported feeling shaking on Friday morning, possibly from an earthquake that shook the New York City area.

The earthquake, with a 4.7 magnitude, was centered in northern New Jersey.

Shaking was felt across the New York City area.

NBC10 Boston A graphic showing where an earthquake felt from Philadelphia to Boston, Massachusetts, was centered — in New Jersey — on Friday, April 5, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.