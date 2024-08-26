Disaster unemployment assistance available to Vermonters who lost work during July 9-10 flooding​

The U.S. Department of Labor has approved federal disaster unemployment assistance for Vermonters who lost work because of the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on July 9 and 10, the state Labor Department said Monday.

Last week, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for parts of the state that were hit by the flooding, including individual assistance disaster, which covers unemployment assistance, for residents in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties, the state said. People living in those areas may be eligible for the unemployment assistance if they were injured during the disaster and are unable to work; if their workplace was damaged or destroyed; if their transportation to work is not available or if they cannot get to their job because they must travel through a damaged area, the department said.

Gov. Phil Scott has made a separate disaster declaration request for flood damage caused by storms on July 30.

Heavy rains washed out roads in Vermont in the latest round of flooding to hit the state.

Beryl’s remnants dumped more than 6 inches of rain in just a few hours on parts of Vermont, destroying and damaging homes, knocking out bridges, cutting off towns and retraumatizing a state where some people are still awaiting assistance after catastrophic floods that hit exactly a year earlier. Two people were killed by the floodwaters in early July.

“Vermonters across the State have found their lives, homes, and businesses impacted again by this recent disaster,” Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said in a statement. “Our immediate priority is to ensure that individuals whose employment was impacted by the flooding can receive the benefits they desperately need.”

Individuals must first file for regular unemployment benefits and indicate if they lost work due to the flooding, the state said. The Labor Department will determine if the individual is eligible for regular unemployment or should apply for the federal benefit.