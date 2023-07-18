Driver charged with DUI after crash that closed road in Dover, NH

A single-car crash caused a closure of all southbound lanes of the highway in Dover, New Hampshire, on Monday night and the driver was later arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

According to New Hampshire state police, 19-year-old Marshall L. Stansbury of Rochester, New Hampshire, was driving on Route 16 South at 11:50 p.m. and hit the median, spinning into multiple lanes and hitting the guardrails. While his Subaru Legacy was significantly damaged in the crash, Stansbury himself was unharmed.

In an on-site investigation, officials determined that Stansbury was impaired and distracted during the crash. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, recklessly operating his vehicle, and failing to adhere to highway markings. He is currently being held on bail and will appear in court on Aug. 11.

Due to the extensive damage to the median and guardrails, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation was called in to make repairs and to remove the vehicle and debris. The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for two hours, and reopened fully at 2 am.