Driver killed in Foxborough crash, police say

A driver was killed in a crash Monday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Route 1 northbound, Foxborough police said.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer was stopped waiting to turn onto Lincoln Road when a passenger vehicle rear-ended it.

The car's driver, the only person inside, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not share his identity Monday night.

Footage from the scene showed a severely-damaged Mazda behind the truck.

No further information was immediately available.