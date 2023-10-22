New Hampshire

Driver seriously injured in NH single-car crash

police siren
NBC Bay Area

A driver was seriously injured in a single car crash in Dublin, New Hampshire, Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash shortly before 4:30p.m. on Route 101 in the area of Chesham Road. Responding officers found a 2009 Honda Civic rolled on its side with the female occupant partially ejected from the car. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

