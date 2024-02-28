Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash in Quincy

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run that sent a person to the hospital.

The pedestrian was hit while on a crosswalk on Southern Artery Tuesday, Quincy police said. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.

Witnesses told officers they saw a dark-colored, mid-sized SUV drive away and head northbound toward South Street, police said. The vehicle may have damage to the passenger side of the bumper, as well as damage to the hood and windshield.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information should call the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.