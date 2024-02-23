boston restaurant talk

New food hall opening at H Mart in Quincy

An Asian supermarket chain will be adding a new food hall to one of its Boston-area locations.

A check on the place indicates that H Mart in Quincy is going to be building a new section within its store that includes several options for dining/food, including Tous Les Jours, Oh K-Dog, Boon Mukshidonna, Paik's Noodle, bb.q Chicken, Umai Katsu, Hanchon, and Gong Cha. Currently, two other local outlets have food halls/food courts as well--Burlington and Cambridge--while another location of the market can be found in Brookline.

The address for H Mart in Quincy is 101 Falls Boulevard, Quincy, MA, 02169. The website for the company is at https://www.hmart.com/

