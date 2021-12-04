Durham Police Ask for Help Finding Missing UNH Student

Police are seeking help from the public as they search for a University of New Hampshire student who was reported missing overnight.

Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, was reported missing around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Durham Police Department said.

Lirosi attends UNH and was drinking with friends before going missing around 1-1:30 a.m., police said. He does not have a phone or any identification with him.

Lirosi is described as approximately 5’7” tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray Patriots hooded sweatshirt, a blue, long sleeve shirt, and khaki pants.

According to police, it is believed that Lirosi took a path through a wooded area near Woodman Road, as a shortcut to his residence. He lives on Woodman Road, police said.

Police are searching locations where they were told Lirosi might have gone, and their search includes Fish and Game officers, New Hampshire State Police with their canine units and a helicopter, seacoastonline.com reported. Police dogs were seen searching Saturday in the area of Beards Creek, the outlet said.

Anyone who has seen Lirosi or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Durham Police Department at 603-868-2324.