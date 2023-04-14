Elderly Woman Killed During House Explosion in Berlin

An elderly woman was killed during a house explosion and subsequent fire in Berlin, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, according the town's police chief.

The explosion and fire happened at a home on Pleasant Street in the Worcester County community.

Neighbors said they were able to rescue the adult daughter of the woman killed, by lifting the roof of a porch off of her. They added that the house was completely leveled, and they heard the explosion shortly before 3:30 a.m.

BREAKING: The Berlin Fire Chief confirms an elderly female has died in a house explosion on Pleasant St in Berlin. Neighbors rescued another adult trapped under a roof. I’ll have details in a live report on @NBC10Boston & @necn at 5am pic.twitter.com/nco3uGYtxB — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) April 14, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fire crews arrived afterwards, and as of 5 a.m., were still working to extinguish the fire.

Neighbors said that the woman who died had just turned 79 on Thursday.

The woman rescued has been taken to the hospital, and the extent of her injuries remains unclear.