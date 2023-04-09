One Man Injured After Shooting in Worcester

Police are investigating a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a Shotspotter activation in the area of Dorchester St. at around 1:23 a.m.

Authorities say they spotted a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car when they arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital by emergency teams, according to police

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.