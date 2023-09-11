Andover

Electrical fire in at Andover home overnight

By Matt Fortin

Firefighters in Andover, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a reported electrical fire on Oak Street.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. Monday by the residents of the home, and firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke, the Andover Firefighter Department said.

The fire was contained to a single room on the first floor.

One firefighter had to be transported with heat exhaustion.

