Rhode Island

With new traffic pattern in place, federal highway official to tour Washington Bridge

Gov. Dan McKee and the state's congressional delegation will meet with Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt on Gano Street at noon Monday

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

As Rhode Island tests a new traffic pattern with the goal of alleviating congestion leading up to the Washington Bridge, the Federal Highway Administration will tour the bridge in Providence on Monday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Drivers making their way to Providence will now merge from three lanes to two after crossing the state line, WJAR reported.

The Department of Transportation said this is only a test to see if traffic improves around the bridge and will monitor the changes through Tuesday before deciding if they will keep the pattern in place.

Gov. Dan McKee and the state's congressional delegation will meet with Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt on Gano Street at noon Monday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components."

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.

More on the Washington Bridge closure

Rhode Island Feb 2

RI leaders say they weren't notified about Washington Bridge issues for days

Providence Feb 1

Washington Bridge closure continues to impact small businesses

Rhode Island Jan 31

Still no price tag on the future of the Washington Bridge

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidence
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us