With new traffic pattern in place, federal highway official to tour Washington Bridge

As Rhode Island tests a new traffic pattern with the goal of alleviating congestion leading up to the Washington Bridge, the Federal Highway Administration will tour the bridge in Providence on Monday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Drivers making their way to Providence will now merge from three lanes to two after crossing the state line, WJAR reported.

The Department of Transportation said this is only a test to see if traffic improves around the bridge and will monitor the changes through Tuesday before deciding if they will keep the pattern in place.

Gov. Dan McKee and the state's congressional delegation will meet with Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt on Gano Street at noon Monday.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components."

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.