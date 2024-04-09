everett

Police looking for owner of kitten found wearing a dress in Everett

The city's animal control officer said the older kitten was found curled up in a driveway near the Parlin School, wearing a white dress with strawberries on it

By Marc Fortier

Everett Animal Control

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are looking for the owner of a kitten found wearing a dress in a local driveway earlier this week.

In a social media post Monday night, Everett Animal Control said the older kitten was found curled up in a driveway near the Parlin School, wearing a white dress with strawberries on it.

Anyone with information on the kitten's owner is asked to call Everett police at 617-387-1212 or email Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone at stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

everett
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us