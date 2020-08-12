Local

Ex-Boston Police Union President Arrested on Child Sex Charges, Source Says

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he is “deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law”

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Boston Police Patrolmen's Association President Pat Rose was arrested on child sex charges, a source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC10 Boston Wednesday.

Rose, who is a retired Boston police officer, is set to be arraigned Thursday on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the source.

A representative for the Police Patrolmen's Association President didn't have a statement in response to the arrest, noting Rose is retired and is no longer associated with the organization.

Boston police didn't have a comment when reached by NBC10 Boston.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement that he is “deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

