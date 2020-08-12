Former Boston Police Patrolmen's Association President Pat Rose was arrested on child sex charges, a source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC10 Boston Wednesday.

Rose, who is a retired Boston police officer, is set to be arraigned Thursday on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the source.

A representative for the Police Patrolmen's Association President didn't have a statement in response to the arrest, noting Rose is retired and is no longer associated with the organization.

Boston police didn't have a comment when reached by NBC10 Boston.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement that he is “deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”