Fans Allegedly Hurled Hateful Slurs at High School Baseball Players in Franklin

School officials in Franklin, Massachusetts, are investigating after a report that fans hurled racist, antisemitic and homophobic slurs at high school athletes Thursday.

In a letter addressed to the Franklin High School community Friday, Principal Joshua Hanna said the incident occurred a day earlier at a baseball game against Sharon High School. He said spectators watching from left field used the language against outfielders.

"We denounce such behavior and are outraged," Hanna said in the letter. "Our hearts go out to the Sharon community. There is no place for such behavior in our schools and at school events. This behavior is highly inconsistent with our core values and the inclusive culture we are committed to creating at Franklin High School."

School resource officers notified the Franklin Police Department, which said it would assist the school as needed, but noted there is no criminal investigation.

"If information arises that warrants a criminal investigation one will be opened," the police department said.

Hanna said the school is working to identify the people involved.

"We recognize that this news brings pain and fear to our school community and we are committed to making sure our students feel safe and supported," he said.

The principal said Franklin High School would increase supervision at events and make administrators and counselors available Monday to students and staff.