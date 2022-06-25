Local

Massachusetts

Fatal Crash in Lancaster, Mass. Under Investigation

The single-car crash was first called in just after 6 a.m. Saturday

By Jake Levin

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a single-car crash which left a person dead in Lancaster early Saturday.

Lancaster police initially received a call just after 6 a.m. Saturday for a crash on Old Common Road, officials said.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders from Lancaster and neighboring Bolton discovered a single-car crash involving just one occupant, the driver, officials said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police in Lancaster are assisting Massachusetts State Police with its investigation.

