Father's Day Gifts He'll Love, All from Local Businesses

Okay guys, this one’s for you! Dad, Padre, Pops, Jim, whatever you call the big guy in your life, Father’s Day is around the corner and now is the time to celebrate him. We have some great ideas from local businesses that he’ll love.

Spice it up

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

First, summertime is just about here, and we love a good barbeque! Curio Spice in Cambridge is mixing up a ‘Smoke and Grill’ set.

“By offering spices directly by origin we can bring really unique stories to their local community because we source from many local farms in New England,” says founder Claire Cheney.

Cape Towns

Next, if you’re dad loves a good trip to the Cape, check out Cape Fifteen. The brand was started by best friends Shane and Kyle to celebrate the fifteen towns that make up their home.

“Just in time for Father’s Day, we’ll be restocking our cruiser hoodie. It’s a lightweight pigment-dyed sweatshirt, perfect for hanging out on the beach, at the bonfire, or maybe on the patio at your favorite restaurant, too,” says Kyle Rumberger.

Keeping it custom

Moving on, make it personal with Well Told.

The brand began in South Boston and customizes everyday items to help share a story.

Big for Father’s Day: customizable 'map' drinkware. You can remind dad of his favorite vacation spot, college town, or hometown.

Brew do's

And if you’re looking for something to put in the glasses, there are so many amazing local breweries to help stock dad's fridge, like Harpoon.

For more details, watch the video above.