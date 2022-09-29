Local

FedEx Truck Goes Up in Flames on I-91 in Vermont

No other vehicles were damaged in the ordeal. The driver of the truck was able to get out uninjured.

By Matt Fortin

A FedEx truck is engulfed with flames alongside Interstate 91 in Vermont
Vermont State Police

A fire that started in the engine compartment of a FedEx work van traveling Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 91 ended up engulfing the entire truck, according to Vermont State Police.

State police noticed a large amount of black smoke along the southbound side of the highway in Sheffield just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, which ended up coming from the FedEx truck that was along the shoulder of the interstate, a news release said.

Deputies with the Caledonia County Sheriff's Office helped troopers to direct traffic, while firefighters from Sheffield and Wheelock were able to knock down the fire.

