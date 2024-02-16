canton

Fire breaks out in Canton home

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A fire broke out in a two-story home in Canton, Massachusetts, Thursday night, fire officials said.

The fire occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Linden Glen Road, according to the Canton Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the second floor. The fire was quickly knocked down, the department said.

The home is currently unoccupied, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

