Fire Destroys Popular YMCA Pool Clubhouse in Plainville: ‘It's Very Unfortunate'

A fire broke out Saturday at a YMCA pool clubhouse in Plainville, Massachusetts, destroying the popular swimming spot for local families and residents.

The Plainville Fire Department responded around 5 p.m. to the YMCA Family Pool Club at Park Terrace and found heavy fire showing from the clubhouse building.

Firefighters from multiple surrounding communities were called to the scene to help battle the blaze, including North Attleboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, and Foxboro, as well as Cumberland, Rhode Island.

It took about 90 minutes for fire crews to fully knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Berry Street building, which was under renovation ahead of summer, was a total loss, fire officials said.

“The pool club is a beloved community gathering spot for many families here in Plainville during the summertime,” Fire Chief Richard Ball said in a statement. “Thankfully no one was hurt, but it’s very unfortunate that the fire resulted in a total loss of the building.”

The fire department asked people to avoid Berry Street, noting it was impassable at South Street and was blocked in the area of 19 Berry Street to allow fire operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.