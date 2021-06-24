Fire Engulfs Home in Northwood, NH

Firefighters in New Hampshire are battling flames that appear to have engulfed a home in Northwood.

Fire crews from the neighboring town of Deerfield say they responded to a 3-alarm blaze on 1st New Hampshire Turnpike just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

It's not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out, and Deerfield fire officials did not have any information on possible injuries.

There's no word yet on what started the blaze.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Northwood Fire Department and other surrounding towns but has not heard back.