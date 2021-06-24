Local

New Hampshire

Fire Engulfs Home in Northwood, NH

There was no immediate word on any possible injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters in New Hampshire are battling flames that appear to have engulfed a home in Northwood.

Fire crews from the neighboring town of Deerfield say they responded to a 3-alarm blaze on 1st New Hampshire Turnpike just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out, and Deerfield fire officials did not have any information on possible injuries.

Local

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Lights Dim on Baker's 2-Month Tax Holiday Plan for Mass.

global war on terrorism 3 hours ago

Maine Rep., New England Veterans Press for Global War on Terrorism Memorial in DC

There's no word yet on what started the blaze.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Northwood Fire Department and other surrounding towns but has not heard back.

This article tagged under:

New HampshirefireNorthwood
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us