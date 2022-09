Firefighters in Boston are responding Wednesday morning to a house fire in Roslindale.

The house fire broke out at a home on Beech Street. The people in the home were able to exit safely.

At this hour: ⁦@BostonFire⁩ is at the scene of a house fire on Beech St. in #Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. One firefighter was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with a non-life threatening injury. No other injuries. Occupants exited safely. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/XcInOnCymy — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 28, 2022

A firefighter was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS for a non-life threatening injury.

Additional information has not yet been made available.