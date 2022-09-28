Local

Accident Delays Service on Green Line Along Commonwealth Avenue

Service has been suspended amid the morning commute between Babcock Street and Blandford Street

By Matt Fortin

MBTA green line sign

Service was delayed Wednesday morning along part of the Green Line's B branch due to an accident, according to the MBTA.

Service was temporarily suspended between Babcock Street and Blandford Street, the MBTA said online just before 6 a.m. That stretch of Green Line travels along Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University. Service has since resumed.

The delays were due to an "accident blocking traffic" near BU Central, according to the transit agency.

Commuters who were impacted were advised to use the Route 57 bus as an alternative.

