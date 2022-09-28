Accident Delays Service on Green Line Along Commonwealth Avenue

Service was delayed Wednesday morning along part of the Green Line's B branch due to an accident, according to the MBTA.

Service was temporarily suspended between Babcock Street and Blandford Street, the MBTA said online just before 6 a.m. That stretch of Green Line travels along Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University. Service has since resumed.

Green Line B Branch: Service suspended between Babcock St and Blandford St due to an accident blocking service. Please use Route 57 as an alternate. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 28, 2022

The delays were due to an "accident blocking traffic" near BU Central, according to the transit agency.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Commuters who were impacted were advised to use the Route 57 bus as an alternative.