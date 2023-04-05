First Responders Drill for Train Emergencies in Quincy

Nearly five dozen first responders from the Boston metro area were surrounding train cars at the former Quincy shipyard on Wednesday during a training exercise in the event of a train emergency.

SkyRanger spotted firefighters from cities like Quincy, Weymouth, and Cambridge getting ready for scenarios like a derailment.

Five freight train cars fell over in Ayer less than two weeks ago, with trash and recyclables spilling out onto the ground.

There was a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this year with hazardous materials onboard, threatening the lives of thousands of residents in that area.

“You do look at that and say, ‘wow, you know, if it happened here, what would happen?’” Steven Hajjar, who owns a business near the training site, said.

Firefighters practiced with the equipment they would use to rescue a trapped victim or respond to a derailment, like torches and the jaws of life.

“It’s one thing to have the tools and see the videos and have classrooms, but it doesn’t really help until you get hands-on and get comfortable with doing something like this,” Quincy Fire Department Lt. Steven Chencharik said.

Quincy Fire officials told NBC10 Boston they planned to hold more drills in the future, but no dates were set as of Wednesday.