First Topgolf location in Mass. opens Friday

Friday is a big day for casual golfers.

Topgolf is opening its doors in Canton on Friday morning. It's the franchise's first location in Massachusetts and the second in New England.

Earlier this month, the first New England Topgolf opened its doors, in Cranston, Rhode Island. Canton is the 84th outdoor location in the U.S., the company said.

The Canton Topgolf location includes 90 heated hitting bays across three levels. And where traditional driving ranges are often buttoned-up practice spaces for golfers, Topgolf lets players take part in games where they earn points by aiming for targets down range. The venues also offer food and play music.

Hourly rates at the Canton location range from $40 to $65 per hour, except on Tuesdays, when prices are cut in half, according to the location's website.

"There's been a ton of excitement within the Topgolf family about this venue opening, and we're so excited to see it come to life," Topgolf's chief operating officer, Gen Gray, said in a statement.