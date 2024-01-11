With more wind and rain on the way this weekend, new concerns are growing in areas near the water — whether it be as large as the ocean or as small as a river.

Flooding remains a major concern with more rain on the way.

The Blackstone River in Northbridge, Massachusetts, is close to flood stage. It's currently at 8.4 feet — flood stage is 9 feet. This is a community that saw severe flooding when this river crested its banks in 2005 and then again in 2021.

The National Weather Service said widespread flooding is expected again here this weekend.

Rivers are raging across the Bay State, with the mid-week rainstorm and mild temperatures melting most of the snow from last weekend's storm.

And now with more rain and wind on the way Friday night into Saturday morning, it could cause more flooding like we saw Wednesday.

A storm brought severe flooding to Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Scores of homes were covered in water, which people could be seen wading through.

People had to wade through knee-deep water in Chelsea and Everett and pump out parking lots that had turned into ponds.

In Norwood, cars were flooded up to their rooftops, with at least one driver who had to be rescued. And in Hampton Beach, entire neighborhoods were underwater, with several roads completely submerged.

Coastal flooding remains a concern with this weekend's impending storm as well.

If the Blackstone looks bad, the Taunton River in Bridgewater is worse right now.

The National Weather Service said flood stage there is 8 feet. The Taunton River is currently 8 inches above that.