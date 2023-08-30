Logan Airport

Forklift operator dies after accident at Logan Airport

The man was operating the forklift in an outdoor loading area behind Gate C26

The forklift operator who was badly hurt during an incident on Tuesday at Logan International Airport in Boston was pronounced dead at the hospital, Massachusetts State Police announced early Wednesday.

The worker, so far only identified as a 51-year-old Winthrop man, was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after the forklift accident, state police said. The man worked for a JetBlue subcontractor.

The incident happened at around 3:20 p.m., when a backrest extension of the forklift hit a beam over a service entrance, causing the piece of machinery to tip over and fall on top of the worker, who had been ejected, state police said.

Several coworkers came to help the man, followed shortly after by state troopers and then fire rescue crews.

A death investigation is ongoing.

Logan Airport
