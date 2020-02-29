7-Year-Old Girl Shot by Stray Bullet in Her Bedroom

Police say a 7-year-old girl shot inside her home was struck by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Waterville, Maine.

Emahleeah Frost is in stable condition on Saturday after being flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

Her mother said Emma was having a snack in her bedroom when she was hit by the bullet around 3:30 p.m. Friday. She said her daughter is lucky because the bullet nearly hit her spine.

Police on Saturday asked for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.