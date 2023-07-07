Days after the Wall Street Journal reported that Christmas Tree Shops is now planning to liquidate all of its remaining stores, going-out-of-business sales have gotten underway at all of the retailer's remaining locations, according to a news release.

The Middleborough, Massachusetts-based retail chain is offering up to 50% off on their inventory, and new merchandise will continue to arrive in store, according to Hilco Merchant Resources, which says it's managing the liquidation event.

All holiday decorations will be half off during the liquidation. Home décor, furniture and other items will also be offered at lower prices. Some fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be on sale. All sales will be final.

Christmas Tree Shops in Massachusetts

A store closing list from Hilco lists the 13 remaining locations in Massachusetts — Avon, Foxborough, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, Natick, North Attleborough, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, Shrewsbury, Somerville and West Dennis.

The closing list also includes the three Maine stores, four Connecticut stores, four New Hampshire locations, as well as the two in Rhode Island and the one Christmas Tree Shops in Vermont.

The well-known chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, when just two Massachusetts stores were included on the initial store closure list.

Christmas Tree Shops started on Cape Cod in the 1950s and is now based in Middleboro, Massachusetts. Until earlier this year, the chain ran 82 stores in 20 states.

The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond sold them in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal says the company defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan, meaning that instead of closing just a small number of stores and looking to emerge from bankruptcy this August they now have to sell off all of its remaining 70 stores unless a buyer can be found within the next week or so.