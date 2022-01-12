Gov. Sununu to Give Update on NH's COVID Response

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is set to give an update Wednesday on the state's response to the COVID pandemic.

He was set to give the regular update, along with members of his administration, about 3 p.m. in Concord.

Since Sununu's last COVID news conference last week, the state held its second "Booster Blitz," in an effort to get as many vaccinated people booster shots as possible. He also announced tat Federal Emergency Management Agency monoclonal antibody teams expected in New Hampshire were delayed.

New Hampshire officials announced Thursday that two new cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been found in the state, bringing the total to three.

The Nashua School District also had to close some schools for the early part of the week, with staff reporting nearly 200 absences, many of them caused by the virus.

At last week's briefing, Sununu said that the rate of new COVID-19 cases was slowing down, though he still urged caution given the rapid spread of COVID-19 across New England fueled by the omicron variant.

New Hampshire's 14-day change in the rate of COVID-19, a 36% increase, was the second-lowest in the region last week, Sununu said.

"In New Hampshire, the numbers seem to have leveled out a little bit," he said, crediting various mitigation policies implemented over the last few weeks with helping to slow the rate of hospitalizations.

"I think we’re one of the only states where you’re actually seeing hospitalizations go down," Sununu said, while cautioning that officials were still waiting to see if there would be a post-holiday increase and that the health care system was still being taxed by the caseload.

State public health officials said they were still averaging 9-10 deaths a day from the virus, and that while New Hampshire hadn't seen a large number of omicron cases, they were waiting to see what happens as the variant continues to spread.

The governor also announced that 100 more members of the National Guard would deploy to help health care workers, with around 30 going to support long-term care facilities and 70 into hospital systems. State strike teams were also working to create more beds at two facilities.