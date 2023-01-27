Group of Kids Accused of ‘Unprovoked' Attack on MBTA Bus, Busting Out Windows With Bricks

A group of kids attacked another group onboard an MBTA bus earlier this week, while also using bricks to shatter windows on the bus, according to the agency's police department.

The MBTA Transit Police said a group of juveniles "unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles" around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The group also used bricks to shatter windows on the bus, according to authorities.

1/25 330PM onboard an MBTA bus at BHA/Columbia RD. a group of Juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of Juveniles. The aggressive group also using bricks shattered the busses windows. 2 injuries reported. EMS treated on scene. Bus taken out of service. Substantial delays. pic.twitter.com/fbdhs8Z6cD — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 27, 2023

The ordeal resulted in two injuries, which were treated by EMS on scene, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The bus was taken out of service and there were "substantial delays" that resulted.

Transit police did not say whether there were any arrests made.