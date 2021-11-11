Half a Million Mainers to Get COVID-19 Relief Checks

More than a half million Maine residents will receive $285 disaster relief payments by the end of the year because of a coronavirus pandemic assistance plan.

The payments are set to start going out on Nov. 15 and continue through the end of December. The one-time relief payments are part of the state budget and are intended to help support people who worked during the early days of the pandemic, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said.

The payments are set to arrive via paper check. They will go to people who lived full-time in Maine and earned wages, salaries, tips and other taxable income during the 2020 tax year and have reported it via tax return, the governor’s office said.

To be eligible, residents must also have adjusted gross income of less than $75,000, or $150,000 if filing jointly, the office said.

Mills said she hopes the payments “will help Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy.”

The state tax assessor has identified that 524,754 Maine individuals are eligible for a payment, the governor’s office said.