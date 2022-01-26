Hardware Stores Struggle With Supply Chain Issues Ahead of Weekend Storm

Snow shovels and ice melt are flying off the shelves ahead of a nor'easter that could drop up to two feet of snow this weekend.

Robinson's Hardware in Framingham warned their customers against waiting until the last minute to prepare for the storm and get their snow blowers fixed. Supply chain issues have affected the store this year, the manager said, and they only have a few snow blowers left in stock.

"I usually have a lot more than this in stock," the manager said. "This year, with the supply chain issues, that didn't happen."

Even though the storm is still days away, customers are quickly buying up shovels and ice melt, the manager said. People with generators should make sure it is ready to go with a designated spot outside the house.