Hazmat Response Underway in Marlborough

It is not clear what, if any hazardous materials have been found, but the response has been ongoing for several hours

A hazmat team is investigating an incident at a home in Marlborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Marlborough police confirmed they responded to the 600-block of Boston Post Road. Massachusetts State Police have also responded with the Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and the state hazmat team.

It is not clear what, if any, hazardous materials have been found, but the response has been ongoing for several hours.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston & NECN will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

