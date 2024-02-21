Healey administration revokes Milton grant due to MBTA housing law noncompliance

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's administration anounced Wednesday morning that they have revoked state grant funding for the town of Milton because it is not in compliance with the state's MBTA Communities Law.

After weeks of campaigning, voters in Milton, Massachusetts, chose last week not to accept a zoning change that would add close to 2,500 housing units through town.

In a letter to Town Administrator Nicholas Milano, Massachusetts Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus confirmed that Milton will no longer be eligible for a recent $140,800 grant for seawall and access improvements, which was contingent upon compliance with the law. The town also won't be eligible to receive MassWorks and HousingWorks grants and will be at a competitive disadvantage for many other state grant programs.

“The law is clear – compliance with the MBTA Communities Law is mandatory,” Augustus said in the letter. “At this time, Milton is the only rapid transit community in Massachusetts that is not in compliance. If we do not all come together to build more housing, we will not be able to overcome our affordability crisis. We need every community to do their part.”

Healey had said last week that she was "very disappointed" in the vote.

Other state officials were also critical of the town's decision.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell threatened legal action against the town.

"My office has made it clear that compliance with the law is mandatory," she said in a social media post. "When a municipality elects to evade its responsibility to comply with the law, we will meet our responsibility to enforce the law."

Cities and towns serviced by the MBTA were required to go through the rezoning process, with the intent of housing units being built near transit stops. Locals in Milton have said they don't fall into that category.

"Everyone wants high-speed transit. We don't have it in Milton," Precinct 9 Town Meeting Member Georgia Lee said

After voting no, Lee said her decision was based on where these units would be built in relation to the Mattapan Trolley.

"You would get in your car, you would drive west, then you would park your car — if you could — then get on the trolley and proceed further west to get on the Ashmont T, and then proceed east to Boston," Lee said.