Heavy rain causes fiery crash on I-95 in Maine

Heavy rains on Sunday afternoon contributed to a fiery two-car crash on Interstate 95 in Lewiston, Maine.

State police said they responded to the scene of the crash around 2 p.m. They said heavy rain at the time made visibility extremely poor.

When they arrived, state police troopers said they found a Subaru fully engulfed in flames in the breakdown lane, partially blocking the travel lane. The other vehicle, also a Subaru, had only minor damage and was pulled over on the side of the road.

State police spoke with both parties involved, and learned that the female driver of the Subaru that was on fire was driving in the passing lane, lost control in the heavy rain and struck the other Subaru. The first car then struck the median concrete barrier and came to rest in the breakdown lane and the travel lane.

The driver of the first car was not injured, and the driver of the second car suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

The entire northbound side of the highway was shut down for about one hour as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.