Here Are the Service Changes to Expect on the MBTA in June

The MBTA announced on Thursday a series of service changes for the month of June across a number of subway and Commuter Rail train lines, as crews continue to work on track improvement efforts across the transit system.

The service changes for June that were announced Thursday include impacts to the Red, Green and Orange Lines, as well as the Commuter Rail lines to Kingston, Middleboro, Greenbush, Lowell and Fairmount.

Here are the service changes from the MBTA:

Red Line

Accessible shuttle bus service will replace evening weekday Red Line trains between JFK/UMass and North Quincy Stations beginning at approximately 8:45 PM on May 30-June 1 and June 5-8. This service change allows MBTA crews to perform critical rail and tie replacement work that will alleviate speed restrictions. Additional Red Line service changes will take place later in June, and the MBTA will announce more information when these changes are confirmed and scheduled.

Kingston, Middleboro, Greenbush Commuter Rail Lines

Accessible shuttle bus service will replace evening weekday trains between South Station and Braintree after 7:30 PM on May 30-June 2 and June 5-9 .

after 7:30 PM on and . Accessible express shuttle bus service will also operate directly between South Station and Braintree Station.

On Friday, June 2, and Friday, June 9, Commuter Rail passengers can utilize Red Line service to Quincy Center and JFK/UMass.

Additional service changes will take place on these Commuter Rail lines later in June to accommodate work taking place on the Red Line, and the MBTA will announce more information when these changes are confirmed and scheduled.

Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush and Braintree Stations. Keolis Customer Service Agents, MBTA staff, and Transit Ambassadors will be on-site at impacted stations to support riders.

The diversion schedule will be available online soon at mbta.com/CRschedule.

Green and Orange Lines

Accessible shuttle bus service will replace Green Line trains on both GLX branches between Government Center and Union Square as well as Medford/Tufts Stations during the weekends of June 3-4 and June 10-11 . During these weekends, B and C branch trolleys will terminate at Park Street, and D and E branch trolleys will terminate at Government Center. Riders at Government Center can board the same shuttle bus for service to Union Square and Medford/Tufts. Due to traffic configurations in the area, outbound shuttle buses will not stop at Haymarket (inbound shuttles will make stops at Haymarket). This service change allows the GLX team to complete final finishing work, including track and drainage work around the Red Bridge, Inner Belt Yard, and other locations. MBTA crews will also perform additional work along the East Cambridge Viaduct. Additional Green Line service changes may take place later in June, and the MBTA will announce more information when these changes are confirmed and scheduled.

Due to the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction, Orange and Green Line service changes will take place in the downtown Boston area all day for 14 days from June 12-25 :

Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders should instead exit at North Station or State, which are less than a half-mile from Haymarket (or a four- to eight-minute walk) and travel to the Haymarket area.

trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders should instead exit at North Station or State, which are less than a half-mile from Haymarket (or a four- to eight-minute walk) and travel to the Haymarket area. Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center Station with riders instead asked to walk above ground between these stations – Government Center, Haymarket, and North Station are each less than a half mile from each other (about a five- to 10-minute walk), and the distance between Government Center to North Station is about three-quarters of a mile (about a 13-minute walk). Additional Green Line service changes may take place later in June that affect these travel alternatives, and the MBTA will announce more information when these changes are confirmed and scheduled.

service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center Station with riders instead asked to walk above ground between these stations – Government Center, Haymarket, and North Station are each less than a half mile from each other (about a five- to 10-minute walk), and the distance between Government Center to North Station is about three-quarters of a mile (about a 13-minute walk). Additional Green Line service changes may take place later in June that affect these travel alternatives, and the MBTA will announce more information when these changes are confirmed and scheduled. Accessibility vans will also be available for on-demand transportation – Orange and Green Line riders should ask MBTA personnel for information and assistance.

Lowell Line

Lowell Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service from Wilmington to Lowell Stations during the weekend of June 3-4 for crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed. Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Wilmington and North Station.

Fairmount Line

Fairmount Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service from South Station to Readville Stations on Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, in order for crews to perform work associated with the East Cottage Street and Norfolk Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. A diversion schedule will be in effect, and normal train service will resume on Monday, June 12. Passengers may also consider alternative travel options that are listed at mbta.com/Fairmount.