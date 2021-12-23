Here's How Boston's New Vaccine Rules Will Impact TD Garden

Fans attending sporting events, concerts and more at TD Garden will soon be facing new requirements for vaccination against COVID-19.

Under the "B Together" policy recently announced by Mayor Michelle Wu for large indoor spaces, visitors to TD Garden aged 12 and older will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at all events, effective for a January 15, 2022 game between the Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Currently, fans may enter the venue with either proof of vaccination OR proof a negative COVID-19 test. Proof of a negative test will no longer be applicable on January 15.

Eventually, the vaccine requirement will be for patrons aged 5 and older.

Masks remain required at TD Garden by all visitors aged 2 and older, as per the City of Boston's existing indoor mask mandate, until further notice. Additional safety and health measures apply to fans located within 15 feet of the playing surface or other high-traffic areas.