Here's how much rain fell in and around Leominster

Monday's torrential rain dumped several inches of rain in communities across the region, but Worcester County towns and cities had the highest tallies of rainfall.

Leominster topped the list, with a total of 9.5 inches. The city declared a state of emergency, as rain caused roads to flood and wash out. Many cars became stuck all over the city.

Here are rainfall totals for Worcester County, according to the National Weather Service:

Leominster —9.5 inches

Lunenburg — 7.26 inches

Fitchburg — 5.1 inches

Worcester — 2.5 inches

Holden — 2.39 inches

Sterling — 2.11 inches

Holden — 1.62 inches

West Warren — 1.4 inches

Shrewsbury — 1.34 inches

Westborough — .89 inches

Northborough — .55 inches

Hubbardston — .47 inches

Auburn — .28 inches

Northbridge — .17 inches

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said there were still 15 road closures, and that crews would be working to assess the flooding and damage on Tuesday.