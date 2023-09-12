Leominster

Here's how much rain fell in and around Leominster

Along Leominster leaders' biggest concerns is a potential issue with the Barrett Park Pond Dam

Monday's torrential rain dumped several inches of rain in communities across the region, but Worcester County towns and cities had the highest tallies of rainfall.

Leominster topped the list, with a total of 9.5 inches. The city declared a state of emergency, as rain caused roads to flood and wash out. Many cars became stuck all over the city.

Here are rainfall totals for Worcester County, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Leominster —9.5 inches
  • Lunenburg — 7.26 inches
  • Fitchburg — 5.1 inches
  • Worcester — 2.5 inches
  • Holden — 2.39 inches
  • Sterling — 2.11 inches
  • Holden — 1.62 inches
  • West Warren — 1.4 inches
  • Shrewsbury — 1.34 inches
  • Westborough — .89 inches
  • Northborough — .55 inches
  • Hubbardston — .47 inches
  • Auburn — .28 inches
  • Northbridge — .17 inches
During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said there were still 15 road closures, and that crews would be working to assess the flooding and damage on Tuesday.

