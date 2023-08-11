Local

retail

Here's what to know about tax-free weekend in Massachusetts

Whether you're looking to do back-to-school shopping, redecorating or upgrade some electronics, this weekend is a good time to head to the mall

By Matt Fortin

Malls
Getty Images

If you've got some shopping to do, this weekend may be the best time for you to do it while saving a little bit of money.

The Massachusetts sales tax holiday is being held on Saturday and Sunday, giving consumers the chance to skip paying that extra 6.25% at the register.

Here's what to know before you go shopping on tax-free weekend.

What qualifies for tax-free weekend?

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

People in Massachusetts will be allowed to buy retail items of up to $2,500 this Saturday and Sunday without paying sales tax. The items purchased must be for personal use. Items bought for business use, or bought by a business, are still taxable.

Online purchases are eligible for tax exemption, as long as they're made during the tax holiday.

Are there things that aren't eligible for tax exemption?

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue says tax-free weekend won't apply to the following list of items:

  • Meals
  • Motor vehicles
  • Motorboats
  • Telecommunication services
  • Gas
  • Steam
  • Electricity
  • Tobacco products
  • Marijuana
  • Alcohol
  • Any single item that costs more than $2,500

Details on the $2,500 limit

The Mass. DOR said that any single item that is more than $2,500 is taxable, and not just on the dollar amount over the limit. The entire item price will be taxed.

However, if you buy multiple items that each cost less than $2,500, and the total exceeds that limit, you can still make the purchase free of sales tax.

Which stores are partaking in tax-free weekend?

Every retailer in Massachusetts must be a part of the tax holiday, if they are typically open on Saturdays and Sundays and offer taxable products for sale.

More Massachusetts news

baseball 24 hours ago

Maine team headed to Little League World Series

Waltham 15 hours ago

9-year-old honored for quick response during Waltham machete attack

This article tagged under:

retail
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us