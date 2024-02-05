boston restaurant talk

High-end chocolate company opens brick-and-mortar shop in Wellesley

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/ChocAllure

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A high-end chocolate company now has its very own store, and it is located in the western suburbs of Boston.

A message sent to us indicates that ChocAllure is now open in Wellesley, moving into a space on Central Avenue in Wellesley Square. The shop offers a variety of handmade items including chocolate hearts, chocolate jewels, chocolate bars, and gift sets, and it also offers a Chocolate-of-the-Month Club Collection as well.

The address for the brick-and-mortar location of ChocAllure is 87 Central Street, Wellesley, MA, 02482. Its website can be found at https://choc-allure.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

VA New England 50 mins ago

Defining moments: Patriots complete greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Tom Brady 1 hour ago

Shanahan confirms talk with Purdy about 49ers' Brady pursuit

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us