High-end chocolate company opens brick-and-mortar shop in Wellesley

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A high-end chocolate company now has its very own store, and it is located in the western suburbs of Boston.

A message sent to us indicates that ChocAllure is now open in Wellesley, moving into a space on Central Avenue in Wellesley Square. The shop offers a variety of handmade items including chocolate hearts, chocolate jewels, chocolate bars, and gift sets, and it also offers a Chocolate-of-the-Month Club Collection as well.

The address for the brick-and-mortar location of ChocAllure is 87 Central Street, Wellesley, MA, 02482. Its website can be found at https://choc-allure.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)