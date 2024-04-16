Hilliards celebrates a century of chocolate-making in Greater Boston

Like many who grew up in a family business, Maegan Dec was surrounded by the family’s work. But in her case, the family business was chocolate.

Today, Dec is the fourth generation of the McCarthy family to run Hilliards Chocolates, an institution south of Boston that’s marking its centennial this year. She’s been the president since just 2021, but the job was the culmination of lifelong training.

