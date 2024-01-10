Holy Cross campus buildings evacuated due to bomb threat

College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, was evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday.

The college posted an alert on social media warning that Worcester Police and Fire and Massachusetts State Police were on scene evacuating and searching buildings due to the threat. School officials added that an initial assessment of the threat suggested it was low risk.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information on the situation.

We have recently been informed of a bomb threat affecting the Holy Cross campus. Buildings are currently being evacuated and searched. Early assessment suggests threat risk is low. The Worcester and State Police, and the Fire Department are on site. Updates to follow. — College of the Holy Cross (@holy_cross) January 10, 2024

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.