Holy Cross campus buildings evacuated due to bomb threat

School officials added that an initial assessment of the threat suggested it was low risk

Holy Cross

College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, was evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday.

The college posted an alert on social media warning that Worcester Police and Fire and Massachusetts State Police were on scene evacuating and searching buildings due to the threat. School officials added that an initial assessment of the threat suggested it was low risk.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information on the situation.

