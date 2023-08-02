Local

Hull police sergeant placed on administrative leave amid criminal court matter

The nature of the incident that the sergeant was said to be involved with has not been specified by the town's police force

A police sergeant in Hull, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave amid a criminal court matter, according to the Plymouth County town's chief of police.

Sergeant Scott Saunders was put on administrative leave because of an incident that happened in another community, according to Chief John Dunn, who is also serving as Acting Town Manager. Dunn added that the incident did not happen during the officer's working hours.

Saunders' administrative leave will continue until a conclusion is reached in the criminal court matter. The chief did not specify the nature of the incident.

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has been notified of the situation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

