Human Remains Found in Westfield Woods Confirmed to Be Man Missing Since 2019, Police Say

Massachusetts State Police say human remains found in a wooded area in Westfield last weekend have been determined to be those of a man who went missing over three years ago.

The remains were determined to be those of Timothy Kolendo, of Westfield, who had been missing since Nov. 30, 2019. He was 52 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, state police said a hunter located partial skeletal remains in a large area of woods and swamp near Stanley Park. Investigators searched the area that night for other bones or personal items but found none.

The bones found by the hunter were collected for further testing by the state medical examiner's office, and dental evidence allowed the medical examiner to make a positive identification.

State and Westfield police said they searched the area where the remains were found again on Tuesday but did not find any more remains or related items.

Investigators said at this time there is no evidence to suggest that Kolendo's death is suspicious.