Hundreds Rally for Transgender Rights in Roxbury

Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Nubian Square in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood for the second annual March and Vigil for Black Trans Lives on Saturday afternoon.
Demonstrators marched to Franklin Park Playstead for a vigil and Pridefest. The event was to support members of the Black transgender community in the state.
The event is organized by Trans Resistance, an organization built by transgender and queer activists in the Boston area in contention with the board of Boston Pride.
Local
Trans Resistance aims to create spaces, events and experiences that uplift the community, while working with social justice networks to address needs of marginalized communities across Massachusetts like shelter, health and nutrition assistance.