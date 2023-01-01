Hundreds Take Part in Annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge

Hundreds of swimmers took a dip Sunday in the Boston Harbor for the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge.

The L street Brownies are the oldest “polar bear” club in America. The plunge — a Southie tradition since 1904 — draws first timers and seasoned jumpers who have been coming every year for more than a decade.

For Graham Briggs, the day marked 15 years of sobriety.

“It’s kind of my baptism every year," Briggs said. "It’s just kind of a cleansing and reminding of staying healthy.”

“Every year we come with our family and it’s a great cause and we love it,” a man named Gary said.

The tradition all started at the L Street Bathhouse, where South Boston immigrants who lived without plumbing would go to bathe. Now the group dedicates the swim to past Brownies each year.

“This is for Tom Tiori, 93 years young,” one man shared.

In 2023, one of Boston's oldest traditions took place in unusually warm temperatures. But swimmers told us the water was still pretty cold.

“It is warmer but the water is actually very cold,” Gary said.

People who were jumping in were wearing everything from traditional bathing suits to tutus and Viking helmets.

Swimmers who spoke to NBC10 Boston say this is a nice little challenge that makes them feel ready to take on the new year.